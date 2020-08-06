Queensland legends Greg Inglis and Cameron Smith will always be welcomed back into the Maroons camp if they wish.

Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters has declared that the door is still open for their return.

With Origin set to be played in November, the superstar pair would provide a huge boost for Queensland and the game itself after all the COVID disruptions.

Inglis has been on a training program by Warrington’s head of performance to get him back into elite shape as he prepares to move to the Super League club at the end of the year.

The Storm have kept Smith in superb shape throughout this disrupted season. Although he hasn’t put on the Marrons jumpers since 2017, he would always be welcomed back for a last hurrah.

“Greg is part of the Queensland family and is always welcome in camp. I know he is playing with Warrington next year and is a great pick-up for Warrington so he may be available for Queensland at the end of the year,” Walters told NRL.com.

“Greg being the player and professional he is, knows what he can and can’t do. Greg Inglis is Greg Inglis.

“It is the same with Cameron Smith. The door is always open for these players. While they are still playing rugby league they are always welcome to throw the Maroons jumper on. How good would that be?”

Walters was at a Deadly Maroons launch of the “Good Quick Tukka” program when asked about the Maroon legends.

The Program is an initiative between QRL and Deadly Choice to promote healthy eating in Indigenous communities.

Steve Renouf is the Deadly Choice ambassador and said if the two former Queensland captains want to play it would be “a great story”.

Renouf told NRL.com: “Origin is always open to any of the Maroons but imagine having those two around the players with all their experience and success,”

“Greg and Cameron are still connected to the game. In Greg’s case, he is getting back into it and Cameron is still playing great, so rugby league is still fresh in their heads.

“It would be a great story and let us not forget that those two were a big part of Queensland’s winning era so there are no better than those two to have around the team.”

This year’s Origin series in its 40th year will be a tight contest like no other.

“In previous years we have picked our best 17 and found positions for them. That may be the case again this year but it just depends what happens in November and in camp with who is available and ready to throw on the Maroons jumper.” Walters said.

“The dates have changed but everything around State of Origin hasn’t. Even though it is being played in November the same spirit, passion and drive that our Queensland boys display will still be there in what should be a really exciting month of sport in Australia.

“We expect 24 to 26 players to come into camp at different times through the month of October and we will prepare very well for game one on November 4.

“When we get closer to the event we will sort some guidelines out with the NRL and make sure we are ticking all the boxes around the COVID virus and making sure our preparation is spot on and that we are well and truly ready.”