The NRL have confirmed both Belinda Sharpe and Kasey Badger will take charge of their first games as solo referees.
The two female officials will referee the Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs clashes during Round 27.
Both games will have no bearing on the top eight, with Peter Gough and Chris Butler dropped from last weekend's refereeing group to accomodate the double promotion.
Butler retains a game in the bunker, while Gough will run the touchline in Penrith for the Panthers' clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.
Ashley Klein will control the top four blockbuster between the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, before also sitting in the bunker on Friday for the Rabbitohs and Roosters, and on Sunday for the Sharks and Roosters.
Arguably the two biggest games of the round, Friday's clash between the Sydney rivals will be controlled by Adam Gee, while Grant Atkins handles Sunday afternoon's game.
Todd Smith has been handed the Panthers and Cowboys game in the other contest which could have major bearing on the final top eight make up.
Here are all the appointments across Round 27 of the men's competition and Round 7 of the women's competition.
NRL Round 27
Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua
Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
The Dolphins vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Nick Morel and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Michael Wise
Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua
Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Peter Gough and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Dan Schwass and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan
Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch judges: Tyson Brough and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Dan Munroe
Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy
NRLW Round 7
Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Luke Saldern and Billy Greatbatch
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Gage Miles
Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Nick Pelgrave
Touch judges: Josh Eaton and Tori Wilkie
Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe
Standby referee: Josh Eaton
Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson
North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jack Ebert and Josh Eaton
Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe
Standby referee: Jack Ebert
Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson
Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Touch judges: Dan Munroe and Jack Klein
Bunker official: TBC
Standby referee: Jack Klein
Standby touch judge: Tori Wilkie
Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Darian Furner
Touch judges: Mitch Currie and Tom Cambourn
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: Mitch Currie
Standby touch judge: Tate Hoobin