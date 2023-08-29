The NRL have confirmed both Belinda Sharpe and Kasey Badger will take charge of their first games as solo referees.

The two female officials will referee the Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs clashes during Round 27.

Both games will have no bearing on the top eight, with Peter Gough and Chris Butler dropped from last weekend's refereeing group to accomodate the double promotion.

Butler retains a game in the bunker, while Gough will run the touchline in Penrith for the Panthers' clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Ashley Klein will control the top four blockbuster between the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, before also sitting in the bunker on Friday for the Rabbitohs and Roosters, and on Sunday for the Sharks and Roosters.

Arguably the two biggest games of the round, Friday's clash between the Sydney rivals will be controlled by Adam Gee, while Grant Atkins handles Sunday afternoon's game.

Todd Smith has been handed the Panthers and Cowboys game in the other contest which could have major bearing on the final top eight make up.

Here are all the appointments across Round 27 of the men's competition and Round 7 of the women's competition.

NRL Round 27

Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua

Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: David Munro and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

The Dolphins vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Nick Morel and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Michael Wise

Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua

Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Peter Gough and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Dan Schwass and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan

Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Tyson Brough and Liam Kennedy

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Dan Munroe

Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

NRLW Round 7

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Touch judges: Luke Saldern and Billy Greatbatch

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch

Standby touch judge: Gage Miles

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Nick Pelgrave

Touch judges: Josh Eaton and Tori Wilkie

Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe

Standby referee: Josh Eaton

Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson

North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Jack Ebert and Josh Eaton

Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe

Standby referee: Jack Ebert

Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Touch judges: Dan Munroe and Jack Klein

Bunker official: TBC

Standby referee: Jack Klein

Standby touch judge: Tori Wilkie

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Darian Furner

Touch judges: Mitch Currie and Tom Cambourn

Bunker official: Todd Smith

Standby referee: Mitch Currie

Standby touch judge: Tate Hoobin