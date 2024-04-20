The Penrith Panthers have reportedly offered Nathan Cleary's brother a new deal in the face of interest from the New Zealand Warriors.

It emerged late last week that Jett Cleary - who is also coming through the junior ranks at the Panthers and looking to follow in the foot steps of his now Origin-winning, three-time premiership brother Nathan - has been discussed as a potential candidate for a contract at New Zealand Warriors' HQ in Auckland.

DEVELOPING: Jett Cleary, younger brother of Nathan is considering the possibility of going to the Warriors. Nothing done. Same thing was raised this time last year. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) April 19, 2024

According to Channel 9s Danny Weidler, it's not the first time the Warriors have discussed making a play for the younger Cleary.

Jett is some way off making the cut as an NRL player, currently running through the junior grades for the Panthers. While he has impressed, and both brothers indicated after last year's grand final that they are keen on one day playing in the same NRL side as each other, it's anything but a guarantee.

Any offer from the Warriors would have to be considered by Jett given Penrith are likely to thrust Jack Cole into the halves alongside Nathan Cleary next year following his World Club Challenge performance earlier this year, where the youngster impressed. The five-eighth and centre brings versatility and flare, and will likely take Jarome Luai's jersey next year when he departs for the Wests Tigers.

The Panthers also have Daine Laurie and Brad Schneider currently on their books.

Jett wouldn't be ready for NRL next year, but according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the deal offered to him by Penrith to remain with his brother and his father as head coach is a three-year one.

The length indicates the club see plenty in Jett's future, and that they can potentially see him making an NRL debut in that time period, with the deal to take him through to the end of 2027 at the foot of the mountains if he elects to sign it.