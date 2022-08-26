Jordan Riki and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have both been charged by the NRL's match review committee for separate offences during Friday night's clash in Brisbane.

Despite the charges, both players will be free to play Round 25 after they were hit with fines.

Riki was pinged for a shoulder charge in the 21st minute of the game for a shot on Campbell-Gillard himself.

In what was a two-man tackle, Thomas Flegler was the man originally put on report for the shoulder charge, with he and Riki both appearing to fail to wrap the arm in the tackle on the Parramatta prop.

Flegler - who would have been up for the maximum penalty having been charged three times this season already - escaped any sanction from the NRL's match review committee.

Riki, on the other hand, was hit with a Grade 1 charge for the shoulder, but will escape with a $3000 fine for the offence with an early guilty plea.

Fighting and losing at the judiciary would bump that penalty up to two matches. Had Flegler been hit with a Grade 1 charge, he would have received a three-match penalty with an early guilty plea.

Campbell-Gillard, on the other hand, has been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for an offence just four minutes later against Flegler.

It being his first offence of the season, the Parramatta prop will be eligible to pay a $1000 fine, or have it increased to $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Both Riki and Campbell-Gillard will make their pleas to the charges by midday (AEST) on Saturday.