The Gold Coast Titans could soon be graced by the presence of another member of the Fa'asuamaleaui family, with Iszac – the younger brother of renowned Queensland and Kangaroos prop Tino – joining the Gold Coast side on a development deal for the pre-season.

Yet despite his remarkably consistent performances in recent years, older brother Tino is adamant that young Izsac is the better of the two.

If his assessment is correct, the duo could be taking the field together in the NRL by the end of the season.

“He's had a few injuries along the way, but growing up he's always been the better brother,” Tino told QRL media in 2021.

“It would actually be a dream come true (to play together). I'd love that. All that hard work we did when we were younger together, he was always there.

“Representing our last name and our family, running out together would be so good.

“I see the Bromwich brothers, how close they are and how fun it is to play footy together. I'd love to be able to do that with my brother, but we've both got to work hard and hopefully in the future we can run out together.

Iszac completed his first pre-season with the club last year before putting in a number of impressive performances for feeder club Burleigh, helping them to the Queensland Cup minor premiership. Now he's targeting his NRL debut.

“Obviously I'd love to put the jersey on and run out with Tino,” Iszac said.

“Having Tino there, he pushes me to go harder and I'm doing the same for him.

“The biggest thing for Tino, he always tells me to train hard and train at 100 per cent. Make the most of every training session, even if its just the small drills.”

Izsac isn't the only younger brother of a famous NRL prop currently plying his trade at the Gold Coast club, with Klese Haas – brother of Payne – making his NRL debut for the Titans in 2022.