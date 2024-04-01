Penrith Panthers young gun outside back Sunia Turuva has admitted he doesn't want to leave the foot of the mountains as the St George Illawarra Dragons reportedly prepare to outbid his current club.

Turuva, off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, will reportedly test the open market in the coming months.

It's common knowledge Turuva will be underpaid should he remain at the foot of the mountains, with the three-time defending premiers battling a tricky salary cap situation.

The price of success has been costly for the Panthers in recent times, with a number of players exiting the club, headlined by Stephen Crichton ahead of the 2024 season after he linked up with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Penrith has recently re-signed Taylan May and Izack Tago, as well as back-up option Paul Alamoti which has complicated matters for the young Fijian further.

Turuva would reportedly only receive around $350,000 per season if he remains at the Panthers, but the The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting the St George Illawarra Dragons will likely be able to blow that bid out of the water by around $100,000 per year.

The question yet to be answered by the Red V is whether they would grant Turuva the number one jumper. Tyrell Sloan is currently the fullback for the Red V, but it's likely a driving factor for Turuva in any decision to depart Ivan Cleary's side would be taking over that role.

It's something he won't be doing at Penrith anytime soon where he is stuck behind the possible New South Wales State of Origin fullback in Dylan Edwards.

The salary increase could speak to Turuva though, who wants to buy his parents a house.

Despite that, the winger said after Thursday night's clash with the Sydney Roosters that his preference is to remain at the foot of the mountains.

"I want to be part of this team. It's a special group we've got here. No matter who steps into the jersey," Turuva said per AAP.

"I just want to be part of this club.

"I've left it to my manager and Penrith to organise all that stuff. But I've said it before - Penrith's home. This is where I want to be."

Turuva has been officially able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, but has only recently begun asking for expressions of interest through his management, which could well mean more clubs come to the table in the coming weeks with increased offers.

Plenty of clubs are on the hunt for added depth in their fullback and wing department, which could leave Turuva spoilt for choice when he ultimately does sit down to work out his future.