Former Dally M Medallist and Golden Boot winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has made the momentous decision to represent Samoa in international rugby league, a move that could potentially inspire other NRL stars to follow suit as the 2026 World Cup approaches.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who recently returned to the NRL after a stint in rugby union, has chosen to honour his Samoan heritage over representing New Zealand, where he previously earned 20 Test caps.

Tuivasa-Sheck's decision is both significant and symbolic, especially considering his previous contributions to the New Zealand Kiwis.

New Zealand's new coach, Stacey Jones, revealed that Tuivasa-Sheck had informed him of his choice.

“I've had talks to Roger and he indicated when he came back to the game he wanted to play for Samoa, represent his family, which I respect," Jones explained.

"I said to Rog, 'I would love you to be available for the Kiwis,' and he thought really hard, but he had already made his decision when he came back to rugby league to represent Samoa, which I respect."

Samoa made history by reaching the World Cup final in 2022 and the addition of RTS will be a real shot in the arm.

Samoa coach Ben Gardiner was excited about Tuivasa-Sheck's commitment, comparing it to the seismic impact of Jason Taumalolo's decision to represent Tonga in 2017.

“I've spoken to Roger and he has shown an interest in playing for Samoa,” Gardiner confirmed.

“He is very humble and he said that if his form merits it he would like to make himself available.”

Tuivasa-Sheck's decision could have a ripple effect throughout the NRL, as other top players with Samoan heritage, such as Payne Haas and Jeremiah Nanai, are now being linked with potential moves to represent Samoa.

Gardiner spoke of the importance of building a cohesive and experienced team well in advance of the 2026 World Cup.

“We would love to have Roger, he will definitely be in calculations for selection and if he is fit we will be looking to pick him at the end of the year,” Gardiner said.

“We're trying to build a team so that when Samoa goes to the World Cup in 2026, everyone has played together and knows how we want to play.”

The commitment of a player of Tuivasa-Sheck's calibre not only strengthens Samoa's squad but also signals a broader shift in the international rugby league landscape, where the allegiance of top-tier players can significantly alter the balance of power among competing nations.