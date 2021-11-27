Canterbury Bulldogs recruit Josh Addo-Carr has once again scored a game-winning try, however, this latest four-pointer came well away from the blue and white crowd and won't be showing up in any record books.

Having recently shifted back to Sydney after spending five seasons with the Storm, Addo-Carr's first competitive game may have come at Homebush, but there definitely weren't two-competition points up for grabs.

Last Wednesday night, 'The Fox' flexed the same skills that saw him put six-tries past South Sydney last season in a local Oztag game alongside members of his family.

“My uncle plays in that team called the ‘SRSLY BOYS’ with a few of his mates and some young boys," the Origin representative told The Daily Telegraph's Fatima Kdouh.

"He asked if I wanted to come play Oz tag with them and I just said ‘yeah, sweet. I’ll come down and play with you’.

“We won … and I scored the winning try, just quietly,” he explained.

While yet to don the Dogs' colours in an official contest, the friendly mid-week match acted as the first time Addo-Carr had spun a Steeden since Melbourne's preliminary final loss to Penrith in September.

“It was my first footy game in around two months so it was good to just get some ks in the legs," the 127-gamer said.

“I hadn’t played Oztag in around five years so it was good to have a run around with everyone and to play with the local kids down there."

Although the fastest man in league is yet to hit the track alongside any of Trent Barrett's pups, Addo-Carr revealed that he had taken the time to get to know many of them on a personal basis.

“I’ve been in to meet the boys and coaching staff, there’s a good vibe man,” the Kangaroos back stated.

“Everyone is training hard and really building to something."

The 26-year-old's recruitment was seen as a coup for Canterbury ahead of 2022, with the winger suggesting the Bulldogs' internal desire should see them rise off the bottom of the table.

“I came here for a different opportunity and to help grow the team, help the team be successful and help the young fellas coming through. That’s special in itself and I’m ready to rip in with the boys when I start training," Addo-Carr expressed.

“Hopefully we can give the fans what they want and what they deserve. I know the Bulldogs have struggled in the last couple of years but I’m going to do everything I can to put my best foot forward.

“At the end of the day though, it depends on how bad we want it (to win), and I get the sense everyone wants to win.”

Addo-Carr and the remainder of the Dogs' roster will have their first opportunity to put points on the board when they take on the Cowboys in Townsville to kick off their 2022 campaign.