The NRL Bunker was originally introduced to enhance the decision review process with a proposal of improved accuracy, consistency, efficiency and transparency.

Conversely, trust in the Bunker has hit an all-time low, it has to be said.

Despite the promise of impartial technology, the human element in the Bunker's operations has led to laughable inconsistency in rulings. The technology is not standardising decisions - it is still up to different officials to interpret what's on a screen.

Round 16, though shortened, has already seen the Bunker make at least two highly contentious decisions.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was sent to the bin during a match against the Titans after a tackle on Jayden Campbell was deemed dangerous, leading to widespread NRL community criticism.

Most agreed that the tackle, while it was (for the most part) a solid, textbook hit, eventuated in the light frame of Campbell breaking the horizontal and his back hitting the deck.

A penalty was expected, with the possibility of being placed on report. Copping ten in the bin was as astounding as the double sin bin on Chad Townsend and Chanel Harris-Tavita in Round 15's Warriors and Cowboys encounter.

Townsend was binned for his role in a minor skirmish, while Harris-Tavita was binned for lightly dropping the ball on the Cowboys halfback's head.

In the Roosters' victory over the Bulldogs, Sam Walker's dangerous tackle on Jacob Kiraz resulted in a report but no time off the field, baffling commentators and fans alike.

Walker would go on to be undeniably the best on field, leading the Chooks around the park to a solid win over the defensively strong Bulldogs.

Housed remotely and connected to nearly every NRL venue via a world-class fibre network, the Bunker is equipped with 57 monitors to aid in the review process.

The primary issue with the Bunker lies in the variability introduced by different officials for each match leading to differing sensitivities, preferences and decision-making processes.

This highly variable human element undermines the technology's potential for consistency and impartiality.

The NRL must now consider a more streamlined and consistent approach by establishing a dedicated, full-time team of at least five qualified officials with experience at the NSW Cup or Queensland Cup level.

This team would oversee all matches each round from the Bunker, operating under a designated captain. The days of a rotating roster of officials under intense pressure and scrutiny must surely be numbered.

Decisions from a regular 'Bunker-five' would be made based on the majority opinion of those five officials, made within a quick timeframe, to ensure a more consistent and reliable review process.

Standardising the officials in the Bunker would reduce the variability and subjectivity currently plaguing the system.

While the sin-binning of Tuivasa-Sheck and Walker arguably didn't affect the result of each game, the Bunker's decisions often do influence momentum and outcomes.