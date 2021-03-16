Sea Eagle Dylan Walker has promised to better himself after he was charged with assaulting two fast food workers last year.
Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Walker said that he wants to stay at Manly and improve as a person, despite being out of contract at the end of 2021.
“It’d be silly if I wasn’t thinking about [the contract uncertainty].”
“If I play good football, then it sorts itself out … show[s] that I’m something for them to invest in.”
“That’s what I’ll continue to do. So they can look up to me and hopefully, look at me as a role model.”
Dylan Walker gets the job done 👏#NRLSharksManly#TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/WxI4PYYmbm
— NRL (@NRL) May 19, 2019
The 26-year-old allegedly assaulted two staff members at a fast food store in late-2020 after they tried to prevent Walker from breaking into a woman’s car, whom was unknown to the Manly player.
According to the staff members, he allegedly became aggressive and assaulted them before fleeing.
Walker pleaded not guilty to the charges and will face court in May.
Following the alleged assault, Manly did not choose to stand down Walker, despite the club doing so when he allegedly assaulted his fiancée back in December 2018, although charges were eventually dismissed.
RELATED: Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler nearing new contract extension
The centre started his career at South Sydney and made 63 appearances, winning one premiership and scoring 34 tries for the Rabbitohs.
In 2016 he made the switch to Manly where he has played 81 matches for the club, scoring 27 tries.
The Sea Eagles opened their 2021 campaign on Saturday night with a flogging at the hands of the Roosters as they went down 46-4 in Sydney.
Walker and his side will have a tough time avenging that loss in round two, as they go up against his former club the Rabbitohs, who went down to the Storm in Melbourne last week and will be hungry for a rebound win to kickstart their 2021 season.
His stint in the No.1 jumper in Round 1 was unconvincing, but Walker will have another opportunity to prove himself after being named at fullback for this week.
The teams for Round 2 are in! Who are you looking forward to watching this week? #NRL #TeamListTuesdayhttps://t.co/gmgoXBjQya
— ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) March 16, 2021
Allegedly has had two separate assaults in the space of two years. Isn’t as good as he use to be but is still decent. I wouldn’t want him at my club I could think of a few teams that could do with him possibly.
Manly don’t need him tho, they have plenty of backs and rumours have it teams are circling Morgan Harper after they left him out of the team. Me personally I’d have Tevita Funa at fullback, Saab and Harper on one edge and Suli and Garrick on the other. Drop Walker and Parker. Would also have Cade Cust at 14 after having a blinder last week in the NSW
Cant believe the team Manly picked after the only three that deserved a place after the Wests Tigers debacle were Cust, Harper and Schuster…serious Garrick, Boyle, Suli and Parker should be buying lottery tickets this week, not to mention Cherry Evans.
Defence was atrocious and attack was slow, flat and boring….think its time for Foran half back Schuster five eigth and Cherry Evans perhaps to hooker with Cust off the bench, Harper to fullback, Walker back to centre…cant get any worse or Manly will celebrate their 75th year with their first spoon
Perhaps Manly could sign the the fast bloke that towelled up Tommy Turbo late night at the Corso!!!