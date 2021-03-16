Sea Eagle Dylan Walker has promised to better himself after he was charged with assaulting two fast food workers last year.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Walker said that he wants to stay at Manly and improve as a person, despite being out of contract at the end of 2021.

“It’d be silly if I wasn’t thinking about [the contract uncertainty].”

“If I play good football, then it sorts itself out … show[s] that I’m something for them to invest in.”

“That’s what I’ll continue to do. So they can look up to me and hopefully, look at me as a role model.”

The 26-year-old allegedly assaulted two staff members at a fast food store in late-2020 after they tried to prevent Walker from breaking into a woman’s car, whom was unknown to the Manly player.

According to the staff members, he allegedly became aggressive and assaulted them before fleeing.

Walker pleaded not guilty to the charges and will face court in May.

Following the alleged assault, Manly did not choose to stand down Walker, despite the club doing so when he allegedly assaulted his fiancée back in December 2018, although charges were eventually dismissed.

The centre started his career at South Sydney and made 63 appearances, winning one premiership and scoring 34 tries for the Rabbitohs.

In 2016 he made the switch to Manly where he has played 81 matches for the club, scoring 27 tries.

The Sea Eagles opened their 2021 campaign on Saturday night with a flogging at the hands of the Roosters as they went down 46-4 in Sydney.

Walker and his side will have a tough time avenging that loss in round two, as they go up against his former club the Rabbitohs, who went down to the Storm in Melbourne last week and will be hungry for a rebound win to kickstart their 2021 season.

His stint in the No.1 jumper in Round 1 was unconvincing, but Walker will have another opportunity to prove himself after being named at fullback for this week.