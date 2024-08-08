English Super League club St Helens have confirmed they have signed Tristan Sailor for the start of the 2025 NRL season.

Signing on a two-year deal, the Broncos' current back-up fullback has been handed a release from the final year of his contract with the Broncos to take up a deal in the Super League where he will be a hope of receiving plenty more playing time over the next two years.

A talented junior, Sailor, who can play at fullback, wing, or even in the halves, had his career derailed by an off-field incident during his time at the St George Illawarra Dragons, but has since turned a corner with the Broncos, impressing in his opportunities replacing Reece Walsh.

Sailor revealed he was looking forward to his stint in England.

“I'm so excited to join St.Helens, back when I was at the Dragons James Graham told me all about the English fans and the Saints fans especially and how passionate they are for their rugby so I'm really looking forward to coming over," Sailor told the club website.

“It's always been a goal of mine to come over and play in the UK at the top level, so to do that was a big appeal for me and I'm super grateful to Saints for giving me the opportunity to do that.

“Speaking to Paul [Wellens] was great and he helped reassure me and ease my mind because it was a big decision I was making to come across the world, and now I can't wait.

“I think I'll come in and be a good fit, where I play we'll wait and see – I'm quite relaxed about it. I just love playing footy and to be able to do it in one of those positions would be fantastic.”

Head coach Paul Wellens labelled Sailor an "exciting" player.

“First of all Tristan is an exciting player, he has got some attacking flair and is a player I am sure the fans will look forward to watching play. He is a determined player and he is coming over because he wants to be part of a successful team. I am sure he will come in and improve our team," Wellens said.

“The fact he can play at fullback or at six, similar to Jack [Welsby] gives us options but we don't need to make decisions too soon on where he plays. What we do know, and what we are confident in, is he will add a lot to our team.

“Tristan has played in some big games and he's still young, hungry and focused on success. We hope to help him achieve his ambitions and we feel confident in doing that at St.Helens.”

Sailor will finish the season with the Broncos before linking up with St Helens in November.