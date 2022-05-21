NRL Qualifying Final - Storm v Sea Eagles
SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Haumole Olakau'atu of the Sea Eagles is tackled during the NRL Qualifying Final between the Melbourne Storm and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Sunshine Coast Stadium on September 10, 2021, in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Manly's Haumole Olakau'atu is set to escape suspension for his crusher tackle on Eel Clinton Gutherson during Friday night's loss to Parramatta.

The incident in question occurred at the 62nd-minute mark of the Eels' two-point win, with the NRL Judiciary handing down a grade 1 crusher tackle charge on the Sea Eagles forward.

Olakau'atu can accept a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, and would risk a two-match ban should he challenge the charge and be found guitly.

A two-game suspension would see Olakau'atu miss upcoming fixtures against Melbourne and the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Olakau'atu's teammate Sean Keppie has also avoided a ban for his dangerous throw involving Eel Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Keppie was charged for the action - which occurred in the 73rd minute of Friday match - and can accept a $1000 fine with an early plea.

The first offence charge can be raised to $1500 should Keppie opt to challenge the Judiciary's decision and fail.

Lastly, Bulldog Aaron Schoupp can accept a $1000 fine for his grade 1 dangerous throw charge on Newcastle's Starford To'a.

Like Keppie, Schoupp would risk a sanction of $1500 should he fail in a challenge at the match review panel.

The incident involving Schoupp and To'a occurred in the 62nd minute of yesterday's 16-6 win for the Knights, with Schoupp sin-binned for the tackle.