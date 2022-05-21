Manly's Haumole Olakau'atu is set to escape suspension for his crusher tackle on Eel Clinton Gutherson during Friday night's loss to Parramatta.

The incident in question occurred at the 62nd-minute mark of the Eels' two-point win, with the NRL Judiciary handing down a grade 1 crusher tackle charge on the Sea Eagles forward.

Olakau'atu can accept a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, and would risk a two-match ban should he challenge the charge and be found guitly.

A two-game suspension would see Olakau'atu miss upcoming fixtures against Melbourne and the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Olakau'atu's teammate Sean Keppie has also avoided a ban for his dangerous throw involving Eel Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Keppie was charged for the action - which occurred in the 73rd minute of Friday match - and can accept a $1000 fine with an early plea.

The first offence charge can be raised to $1500 should Keppie opt to challenge the Judiciary's decision and fail.

Lastly, Bulldog Aaron Schoupp can accept a $1000 fine for his grade 1 dangerous throw charge on Newcastle's Starford To'a.

Like Keppie, Schoupp would risk a sanction of $1500 should he fail in a challenge at the match review panel.

The incident involving Schoupp and To'a occurred in the 62nd minute of yesterday's 16-6 win for the Knights, with Schoupp sin-binned for the tackle.