Three players from the Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers have been charged by the match review committee after Sunday's games.

After being sent off for a high tackle on Wests Tigers centre Declan Casey, Warriors rookie Zyon Maiu'u faces a four-five game suspension after being charged with a Grade 2 reckless high tackle.

Due to it being his first offence, Maiu'u will be suspended for four games if he accepts an early guilty plea, but this may be increased to five if he is found guilty at the judiciary.

The two other players that have been charged are Samuela Fainu (Wests Tigers) and Klese Haas (Gold Coast Titans).

However, unlike Maiu'u, the duo only face fines of $1000-1500 after being charged with a Grade 1 careless high tackle and Grade 1 contrary conduct, respectively.