Haumole Olakau'atu, Mathew Feagai, Jakiya Whitfield and Jesse Southwell have taken out the first awards at the Dally M Medal ceremony for the tackles and tries of the year in the NRL and NRLW.

Olakau'atu's shot on star Papua New Guinean Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam has taken out the NRL men's tackle of the year.

RELATED: Full list of awards

The shot came during a chaotic game which saw three sin bins during the second half. The tackle from the Manly second-rower saw Olam attempting to bring the ball out of hiw oen end for the Storm, and winding up on his back in an enormous one-on-one hit.

Feagai's try of the year in the men's competition meanwhile came in the St George Illawarra Dragons' Round 12 boilover at Kogarah against the Sydney Roosters.

The young gun, in what was a match-winner, saw a kick from Ben Hunt hit backwards, the ball go through the hands and then Tyrell Sloan kick for Feagai to score as the Kogarah hill erupted.

In the women's competition, Jakiya Whitfield was able to run down Isabelle Kelly in an incredible try-saving tackle against the Wests Tigers in Round 6.

Jess Sergis had made the original break through the line and it appeared destined that Kelly would score in the corner of Allianz Stadium before the tackle was made from behind.

Jesse Southwell of the Newcastle Knights has won the NRLW try of the year after beating a number of attempted tackles, and then stepping through more defenders to score from range against the Sydney Roosters in Round 9.

The Knights will take part in this Sunday's grand final against the Gold Coast Titans.

Jamayne Isaako was also recognised as the first player to win both the top try-scorer and point-scorer award in the same season since Mal Meninga, while Ali Brigginshaw of the Brisbane Broncos is the top point-scorer in the NRLW, and Teagan Berry of the St George Illawarra Dragons took out the NRLW top try-scorer award.

NRL tackle of the year: Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles) - Round 7

NRL try of the year: Mathew Feagai (St George Illawarra Dragons) - Round 12

NRL top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins) - 244 points

NRL top try-scorer: Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins) - 24 tries

NRLW tackle of the year: Jakiya Whitfield (Wests Tigers) - Round 6

NRLW try of the year: Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights) - Round 9

NRLW top point-scorer: Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos) - 84 points

NRLW top try-scorer: Teagan Berry (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 11 tries