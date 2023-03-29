Trent Robinson has taken aim at the comments of Phil Gould on Joseph Suaalii, labelling them "ridiculous".

The comments by Robinson came after Gould said on 100% Footy, that Suaalii should not "let the door hit you on the arse on the way out."

In the first interview, Robinson has had since Suaalii's decision to switch codes to play rugby union, the Roosters coach was asked multiple times in the pre-game press conference about the issue.

"It was a ridiculous comment, that was a guy looking after another club (with) a ridiculous comment to say about Joey [Joseph Suaalii] and what he would do," Robinson said.

"He can stick to his turf and we'll stick to ours and how we want to deal with it. It showed a fair bit of fear for me about another code. Lots of players sign a year out."

Having responded to the comments of Phil Gould, Robinson spoke completely about rugby union and the difference between league and union.