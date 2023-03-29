Trent Robinson has taken aim at the comments of Phil Gould on Joseph Suaalii, labelling them "ridiculous".
The comments by Robinson came after Gould said on 100% Footy, that Suaalii should not "let the door hit you on the arse on the way out."
In the first interview, Robinson has had since Suaalii's decision to switch codes to play rugby union, the Roosters coach was asked multiple times in the pre-game press conference about the issue.
"It was a ridiculous comment, that was a guy looking after another club (with) a ridiculous comment to say about Joey [Joseph Suaalii] and what he would do," Robinson said.
"He can stick to his turf and we'll stick to ours and how we want to deal with it. It showed a fair bit of fear for me about another code. Lots of players sign a year out."
Having responded to the comments of Phil Gould, Robinson spoke completely about rugby union and the difference between league and union.
"I really like rugby union and it's OK to say that as a league guy … but the fact is we have the best rugby competition, league or union in the world," he said.
"That's what the NRL is, it's by far the best competition. They know it and we know it ... there's no fear on that. We're always going to attract players that want to be at their best, that want to be at the height of their game and players will come and go."
"This is the pinnacle of any rugby competition in the world. So stay cool, relax. We're going to produce players."
Suualii will take the field for the first time tomorrow night against the Parramatta Eels since his decision to move away from rugby league in the future.
The 19-year-old will need to have a big performance as the Roosters will be without star Kiwi international Joseph Manu, who will miss the game through suspension.