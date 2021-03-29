Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett has revealed that Canterbury have failed to lure Broncos young gun Brendan Piakura Belmore.

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters claimed to have no knowledge of the possible move in his post-game press conference.

Speaking after his side’s 24-0 loss to the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, Barrett admitted the club had made a play at the young star, but revealed any move of the sort looks to be over.

“Yeah I think he is going to stay at Brisbane,” he said, per Fox Sports.

“It did (look like we had him) and he is a really good young player Brendan and a good young kid and I wish him all the best.

“We are disappointed, but he will stay here (at Red Hill).

“He’s athletic and big and can do everything. He’s from a lovely family Brendan and they’ve got themselves a good player.”

When the topic was brought to Walters in his later press conference, the Broncos gaffer said he was shocked by the news, stating he hadn’t heard anything of the sort prior to Barrett’s admission.

“I am sort of not aware of that,” Walters said.

“Well I won’t make any comment on that. I don’t know so until we hear that from Brendan, I won’t make any comment.

“I said last week we are confident and we would like to keep all our players.”