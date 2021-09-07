The final round of the regular season has come and gone, and Tom Trbojevic has come from the clouds to secure <em>Zero Tackle's</em> MVP award for 2021.

Read on for the full Round 25 votes.

Canberra Raiders 16 v Sydney Roosters 40

The Raiders came into the contest against the Roosters needing a win to stay in the finals hunt, but dished up a very average performance.

Adam Keighran was the star of the show for the Roosters as he ran up a hat-trick.

Matt Clements: 5. A Keighran, 4. D Hutchison, 3. J Tedesco, 2. S Taukeiaho, 1. A Chrichton.

Will Evans: 5. D Hutchison, 4. A Keighran, 3. S Taukeiaho, 2. J Tedesco, 1. E Butcher.

Dan Nichols: 5. A Keighran, 4. D Hutchison, 3. J Tedesco, 2. S Taukeiaho, 1. A Crichton.

Jack Blyth: 5. D Hutchison, 4. A Doueihi, 3. J Tedesco, 2. S Taukeiaho, 1. A Crichton.

Cronulla Sharks 16 v Melbourne Storm 28

The Sharks too needed a win to stay in the finals hunt, and while they were brave against an understrength Storm side, they couldn't stop the Ryan Papenhuyzen show.

Matt Clements: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. H Grant, 3. J Olam, 2. C Tracey, 1. N Asofa-Solomona.

Will Evans: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. H Grant, 3. J Olam, 2. B Trindall, 1. D Finucane.

Dan Nichols: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. H Grant, 3. J Olam, 2. C Tracey, 1. S Katoa.

Jack Blyth: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. H Grant, 3. J Olam, 2. C Tracey, 1. D Finucane.

Parramatta Eels 6 v Penrith Panthers 40

The Eels were always up against it as they took on the Panthers, who played at full strength. Brian To'o would cross for a hat-trick, and both Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai had superb games in Penrith's final tune-up for September.

Matt Clements: 5. J Luai, 4. B To'o, 3. N Cleary, 2. M Burton, 1. A Koroisau.

Will Evans: 5. B To'o, 4. J Luai, 3. N Cleary, 2. M Leota, 1. M Burton.

Dan Nichols: 5. B To'o, 4. J Luai, 3. N Cleary, 2. A Koroisau, 1. M Burton.

Jack Blyth: 5. B To'o, 4. J Luai, 3. N Cleary, 2. M Leota, 1. A Koroisau.

Brisbane Broncos 35 v New Castle Knights 22

The Knights rested many of their stars as Anthony Milford wound the clock back with an excellent performance in a game which will give the Broncos hope for 2022.

Matt Clements: 5. A Milford, 4. S Cobbo, 3. T Niu, 2. H Farnworth, 1. C Oates.

Will Evans: 5. A Milford, 4. T Niu, 3. S Cobbo, 2. H Farnworth, 1. J King.

Dan Nichols: 5. A Milford, 4. S Cobbo, 3. T Niu, 2. H Farnnworth, 1. J King.

Jack Blyth: 5. A Milford, 4. T Niu, 3. S Cobbo, 2. H Farnworth, 1. J King.

North Queensland Cowboys 18 v Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 46 The Cowboys were competitive early at home against the Sea Eagles. That was, until Tom Trbojevic flicked the switch. He played a trademark game - almost what you expect from him this stage to wrap up the MVP award for 2022. Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. J Trbojevic, 2. Reuben Garrick, 1. H Olakau'atu.

Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. R Garrick, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. H Olakau'atu.

Dan Nichols: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. J Trbojevic, 2. R Garrick, 1. H Olakau'atu.

Jack Blyth: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. J Trbojevic, 2. R Garrick, 1. H Olakau'atu. South Sydney Rabbitohs 20 v St. George Illawarra Dragons 16 Benji Marshall also wound the clock back this week with a vintage performance in steering the South Sydney Rabbitohs past the Dragons. South Sydney had to survive a late scare led by Dragons' fullback Tyrell Sloan, but will enter the finals on the back of a win. Matt Clements: 5. B Marshall, 4. B Burns, 3. C Graham, 2. T Sloan, 1. L Ilias.

Will Evans: 5. B Marshall, 4. L Ilias, 3. B Burns, 2. C Graham, 1. T Sloan.

Dan Nichols: 5. B Marshall, 4. B Burns, 3. T Sloan, 2. C Graham, 1. L Ilias.

Jack Blyth: 5. B Marshall, 4. Lachlan Ilias, 3. B Burns, 2. Tyrell Sloan, 1. C Graham. Gold Coast Titans 44 v New Zealand Warriors 0 All the attention after this one was on Matt Lodge, Kane Evans and four sin bins. But on-field, Jayden Campbell continued to announce himself as the Titans wiped the Warriors off the park. Matt Clements: 5. J Campbell, 4. B Kelly, 3. P Herbert, 2. M Fotuaika, 1. T Peachey.

Will Evans: 5. J Campbell, 4. B Kelly, 3. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. T Peachey, 1. B Fermor.

Dan Nichols: 5. J Campbell, 4. B Kelly, 3. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. Patrick Herbert, 1. T Peachey.

Jack Blyth: 5. J Campbell, 4. B Kelly, 3. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. P Herbert, 1. M Fotuaika. West Tigers 0 v Canterbury Bulldogs 38 Maybe the most surprising result of the weekend. The Bulldogs certainly weren't supposed to beat the Tigers like they did, but it was the first time they have held a side scoreless in eight years, and the first time they have scored more than 30 since late 2018. Nick Meaney was excellent in his final game for the club, while Jake Averillo and Brandon Wakeham both put their hand up for the vacant halves position alongside the arriving Matt Burton next year. Matt Clements: 5. N Meaney, 4. J Averillo, 3. A Schoupp, 2. J Jackson, 1. W Hopoate.

Will Evans: 5. N Meaney, 4. B Wakeham, 3. A Schoupp, 2. J Jackson, 1. J Hetherington.

Dan Nichols: 5. N Meaney, 4. J Averillo, 3. B Wakeham, 2. A Schoupp, 1. J Jackson.

Jack Blyth: 5. N Meaney, 4. J Averillo, 3. B Wakeham, 2. A Schoupp, 1. J Hetherington. Full leaderboard

The full MVP leaderboard