Dolphins recruit Oliver Gildart has opened up on the "toughest period in my career", having felt isolated during his eight-game stint with the Wests Tigers.
Gildart made his highly-anticipated move to the NRL ahead of the 2022 season, signing with the Tigers from the Wigan Warriors 10 months prior to the club's season opener.
After making the trip abroad and landing at Concord, Gildart would look to have an immediate impact on the Tigers, making his debut in Round 1 against the Storm.
By July however, the Englishman was out the door with a loan move to the Sydney Roosters, where he would manage just a pair of appearances.
Lifting the lid on his rollercoaster first season down under, the 26-year-old detailed the mental impacts his spell with the Tigers had on his health, with Gildart left with "no family, no friends and no support."
"I played eight games at the Tigers but it didn't work out the way we planned it," Gildart told the AAP.
"That was the toughest period in my career, mentally more than anything.
"I was on the other side of the world with no family, no friends and no support really. That was pretty hard.
"I kept my head down and tried to be the best player I could ... went to the Roosters and learned a lot.
"I could have gone back to Super League (last year) but I want to give it a real good crack.
Gildart is hoping for a fresh start for 2023 after venturing north to sign with NRL expansion outfit the Dolphins, reuniting with former England coach Wayne Bennett.
Like his move to the Tigers, the Hindley-born centre will be a key piece in the Dolphins' system as the Redcliffe-based club plan to manoeuvre through their first season in the top flight.
Gildart won't have to wait long to face the Roosters, with a Round 1 bout in Brisbane scheduled for the club's first-ever NRL tie.
A clash against the Tigers won't come for some time however, with the Dolphins' sole clash with the venture club to take place in Round 25 at CommBank Stadium.