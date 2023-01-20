Dolphins recruit Oliver Gildart has opened up on the "toughest period in my career", having felt isolated during his eight-game stint with the Wests Tigers.

Gildart made his highly-anticipated move to the NRL ahead of the 2022 season, signing with the Tigers from the Wigan Warriors 10 months prior to the club's season opener.

After making the trip abroad and landing at Concord, Gildart would look to have an immediate impact on the Tigers, making his debut in Round 1 against the Storm.

By July however, the Englishman was out the door with a loan move to the Sydney Roosters, where he would manage just a pair of appearances.

Lifting the lid on his rollercoaster first season down under, the 26-year-old detailed the mental impacts his spell with the Tigers had on his health, with Gildart left with "no family, no friends and no support."

"I played eight games at the Tigers but it didn't work out the way we planned it," Gildart told the AAP.

"That was the toughest period in my career, mentally more than anything.

"I was on the other side of the world with no family, no friends and no support really. That was pretty hard.