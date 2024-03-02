As they chase their 22nd consecutive round-one victory against the reigning premiers, the Melbourne Storm may have suffered a massive blow to their team.

Coach Craig Bellamy has revealed that Australian and Queensland representative Cameron Munster is 'touch and go' for the clash after missing back-to-back trial matches.

Sweating on the superstar's fitness, Bellamy revealed that he suffered an injury setback, with his status for next week currently unknown at this stage.

“‘Mun' will be touch and go,” Bellamy told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We thought he'd be back a couple of weeks ago, but he had a bit of a setback. It wasn't at training actually, he had a little accident at home.

“I think there was something in the shower and he's slipped. He didn't re-injure it, but he's [over-]stretched it again.

"We thought he may have played in that last trial [in Fiji], but he was a fair way away from returning after that incident at home.

“Fingers crossed he'll be OK and he will get some training in next week. If he does, we'll certainly play him Friday night. If Mun doesn't play, Jonah will be the one.”

If Munster becomes unavailable for the match against the Penrith Panthers, youngster Jonah Pezet has emerged as the likely candidate to fill the void in the halves alongside Jahrome Hughes after he played in the halves in both trial matches.

Bellamy also revealed to the publication that Sua Fa'alogo will not take part in the club's round one match despite signing a lucrative extension with the club earlier this week.

Disclosed by Bellamy, Fa'alogo is coming off a minor should injury and will begin his season playing in the QLD Cup before he could potentially move into the first-grade team.

“Sua isn't playing at the moment because he hurt his shoulder, so he won't be starting in first grade,” Bellamy added.

“He'll start in Queensland Cup somewhere, but you'd like to think he won't be there too long.

"We won't rush him back. It wasn't a major injury, but it was a nasty injury for a couple of weeks. He's back doing a bit of contact.

“He can play a few different roles for us. Fullback is his best position, but it's not the only position he can play.

"He can play on the wing, he can do a job for a little bit of time in the middle with his pace and footwork.

"I don't think he'd have much trouble playing in the halves if he had to for a little bit coming off the bench."