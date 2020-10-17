Sonny Bill Williams will know as early as next week what his future will look like, with the Toronto Wolfpack hoping to re-gain the New Zealand international should they be able re-enter into the Super League for next years campaign, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Williams will likely either resume his rugby league career for one more year in 2021 or revert back to focussing on boxing if the Wolfpack are not granted back in.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

Toronto were pulled out of the Super League by former owner David Argyle due to the financial stress of COVID-19 and haven’t been able to recover since.

New Wolfpack owner Carlo LiVolsi is aiming to bring the club back in and is set to pitch a new model to the Rugby Football League for the club to return to the top-tier Super League competition in 2021.

Should the Wolfpack be able to enter the competition again, the clubs first call will be to Williams in an attempt lure him back to honour the final year of his $10 million deal.

Should the Wolfpack not be accepted back though, it seems Williams will likely retire from rugby and turn his attention back to boxing, which could see him compete in a few heavyweight fights.

The Sydney Roosters have also made it known that if Williams does choose to retire, they would like him to join their coaching staff as an advisor.

After the game against the Raiders last weekend, Williams said he was unsure about what his future would hold.

“I’m not too sure at this stage, I’ve got to talk to the wife. These old joints are a little bit tough to get out of the starting blocks each week. We will see what happens with Toronto and if that falls through, then who knows.” Williams said.

There is the potential for Williams to also earn another deal in the NRL, and if Williams was to play on in Australia, the Wolfpack will likely let him finish his career in Australia.

Despite the potential issue of a deal in Australia a possibility, Toronto chairman and CEO Bob Hunter said he is remaining hopeful that Williams will play with the Wolfpack in 2021 due to the brand he produces for the club and the sport.

“Unless for some reason he finds a more appealing offer over there, which we hope he doesn’t, we’ll resume the deal,” Hunter said.

“We would not force the issue [if he finds another deal]. We’ve caused enough challenges for our players. We’re not going to hinder anyone from trying to find themselves a better arrangement.

“Sonny is a big brand, our ability to commercialise his brand, he just gets a lot of attention wherever he goes and plays. We see him as being a very valuable [asset] moving forward if we’re fortunate enough to remain in the Super League.

“We had a lot of media attention here and in UK when we signed him – but he never physically made it to Toronto. Our fans have never seen him.

“We need to re-engage all of our fans once we get through this thing, and hopefully Sonny will be a part of that solution.”