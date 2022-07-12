With half the competition having byes and more players out due to State of Origin, it was a case of the top ten not changing during Round 17 in the race to be crowned Zero Tackle’s NRL MVP for 2022.

All of Ben Hunt, Cameron Munster, James Tedesco, Joseph Tapine, Nicho Hynes, Jahrome Hughes, Dylan Edwards, Scott Drinkwater, Jason Taumalolo and Isaah Yeo were either on a bye, out with Origin or missing due to COVID.

Most of the players directly behind them - Nathan Cleary, Joseph Manu, Daly Cherry-Evans, Haumole Olakau’atu, Payne Haas, Damien Cook and Siosifa Talakai were also missing.

It did give an ideal opportunity for Parramatta duo Mitchell Moses and Isaiah Papali’i to move up the leaderboard on the back of a leading performance to get the Eels over the top of the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt.

They now both sit in the top 20 in a round which saw four unanimous MVP players from the games that were played.

Here are all the votes from the weekend just gone.

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

The Sharks sent the Storm to their second straight loss on Thursday evening to get the abbreviated round underway. Despite missing Nicho Hynes, Toby Rudolf and Nicho Hynes, it was Matt Moylan who stood up and delivered on the back of signing a new two-year deal in the big win, while all of Jesse Ramien, Braydon Trindal, Connor Tracey, Cameron McInnes and Blayke Brailey were also phenomenal.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Matt Moylan Matt Moylan Matt Moylan Matt Moylan 4 Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien 3 Braydon Trindall Connor Tracey Blayke Brailey Connor Tracey 2 Cameron McInnes Cameron McInnes Connor Tracey Blayke Brailey 1 Blayke Brailey Blayke Brailey Cameron McInnes Cameron McInnes

Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

In a high-scoring, topsy-turvy encounter on Friday evening in the hunter, it was a Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell masterclass which ultimately saw the Rabbitohs run up 40 points against the hapless Knights. Thomas Burgess was also enormous in leading from the front.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Cody Walker Thomas Burgess Cody Walker Cody Walker 4 Latrell Mitchell Cody Walker Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell 3 Thomas Burgess Latrell Mitchell Thomas Burgess Thomas Burgess 2 David Klemmer Richie Kennar David Klemmer David Klemmer 1 Richie Kennar David Klemmer Richie Kennar Richie Kennar

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

The Eels let in the first two tries against their rivals on Saturday, but never took a step back thereafter, cruising home with a big win at Leichhardt. Mitchell Moses and Isaiah Papali’i led the way, while it was Fonua Pole who was the best for a well-beaten Tigers outfit by the time it was all said and done.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses 4 Isaiah Papali'i Fonua Pole Isaiah Papali'i Isaiah Papali'i 3 Reagan Campbell-Gillard Isaiah Papali'i Fonua Pole Fonua Pole 2 Joe Ofahengaue Joe Ofahengaue Maika Sivo Reagan Campbell-Gillard 1 Fonua Pole Reagan Campbell-Gillard Joe Ofahengaue Joe Ofahengaue

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

With Ben Hunt out, the Dragons still went in as red-hot favourites against a Broncos side with multiple players out and welcoming Tesi Niu back from injury. It was the young fullback who was the star of the show though, putting a dagger through the heart of the Red V, as Kotoni Staggs also put on a show on the edge.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Tesi Niu Tesi Niu Tesi Niu Tesi Niu 4 Kotoni Staggs Kotoni Staggs Kotoni Staggs Kotoni Staggs 3 Blake Lawrie Keenan Palasia Cody Ramsey Keenan Palasia 2 Brenko Lee Blake Lawrie Keenan Palasia Blake Lawrie 1 Cody Ramsey Ezra Mam Blake Lawrie Cody Ramsey

