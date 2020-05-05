ESPN’s Chicago Bulls-Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance has been the highlight television event during this pandemic, with some calling the 10-part series the best sporting documentary of all time.
It got us thinking – if there were behind the scenes footage of that extent in rugby league, what would we want documented? What rugby league tales, legends, dynasties, controversies, would we want the lid lifted upon?
Here’s the top five rugby league stories of the last few years that we would watch.
1. Glory Glory
South Sydney’s quest to end a 43-year premiership drought
The NRL’s oldest club. The club with the most premierships in the competition’s history, and the longest drought, having not claimed a title since 1971. An Academy Award winning owner, and two of the best players in the modern era in Sam Burgess and Greg Inglis.
The story practically writes itself.
Imagine a documentary detailing the club’s 2014 season, as well as Russell Crowe purchasing the club in 2006, Michael Maguire entering as coach in 2012 and lifting the club to the top four, the signing of Inglis and the Burgess brothers, there’d some amazing behind the scenes stories in Redfern.