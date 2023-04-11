As Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks runs off-contract at the end of the season, the club has a difficult decision to make.

Zero Tackle takes a look at ten realistic options the Tigers could choose to replace the former Dally M Halfback of the Year.

All the players on the list are either off-contract at the end of 2023 or won't have an NRL club going into next season.

The options include six NRL players, three Super League players and an SG Ball halfback.