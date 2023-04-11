As Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks runs off-contract at the end of the season, the club has a difficult decision to make.
Zero Tackle takes a look at ten realistic options the Tigers could choose to replace the former Dally M Halfback of the Year.
All the players on the list are either off-contract at the end of 2023 or won't have an NRL club going into next season.
The options include six NRL players, three Super League players and an SG Ball halfback.
10Blake Taafe (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Blake Taaffe has struggled to cement his spot in the first-grade team with most of his appearances being off the interchange or as the 18th man when the squad is fully fit.
A fullback and halfback by trade, he has to contend with Latrell Mitchell and Lachlan Ilias who are in those respective positions.
Signing with the Tigers would allow him to develop his skills under Benji Marshall and get more game time in the NRL. The change of scenery can do good for Taaffe who is only 23 years old.
Even though he has only played 20 NRL games to date, his potential can be seen every time he graces the field. Touted as a wonderkid, the U20 New South Wales representative would fit perfectly in the Tigers' attacking style of play.