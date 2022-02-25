Penrith Panthers stars Brian To'o and Jarome Luai are unlikely to be on the same team at the end of year Rugby League World Cup.

Both eligible for Samoa and Australia, To'o wants to represent Australia, while Luai will stick to Samoa.

Another Panther is eligible for two countries in Stephen Crichton, however, may be forced to take a spot with Samoa regardless of his preference, with the Australian squad likely to take shape without him.

While the discussion surrounding international eligibility will undoubtedly pick up again the longer the year goes on, teams like Tonga and Samoa are becoming more and more competitive on the global stage thanks to high-quality players picking them over what have traditionally been described as "tier 1" nations.

Kangaroos' coach Mal Meninga will be able to call on the services of To'o, who is the best winger in the NRL however, telling AAP his parents want him to play for Australia.

He wasn't closing the door on Samoa entirely though, suggesting one way or another that he will play at the World Cup.

“I had a little discussion with my parents and they definitely want me to play for Australia,” To’o told AAP.

“They are always mentioning how hard it is to make the Australian team.

“My parents are getting old now and if I ever got the chance to play for Australia then I’d definitely tick that box.

“If not then I can always fall back on Samoa.”

Luai, on the other hand, who was part of the Penrith and New South Wales premiership-winning and State of Origin-winning halves combination respectively, said it was a personal choice for him to stick with Samoa.

“Just for me, on the international stage I think you should just do what you’re drawn most to, what you grew up knowing,” he said.

“I think it’s personal preference rather than just rules. A lot of us here (at Penrith) are Samoan so it would be pretty nice to lace up the boots with the boys and represent our families.

“Learning about your roots and your culture, finding a connection back to your family and that.

“Family is pretty high up there for me so I look forward to those games.”

Meninga is expected to name a wider train-on squad for the Kangaroos in the coming weeks as they build to their first international football in three years.