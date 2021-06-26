Despite already earning upwards of $1 million a season at Brookvale, local junior and the people’s choice as league MVP Tom Trbojevic may yet have to buy slacks with deeper pockets.

According to a report from David Riccio of The Daily Telegraph, the 24-year-old’s current form for both Manly and his state will eventually see him surpass James Tedesco as the competition’s highest paid fullback.

The speedster from Sydney’s northern beaches first inked a contract with his local club at the age of 16 and earned the princely sum of $5,000 per annum.

Although his bank balance has grown significantly since this point, Trbojevic – or ‘Turbo’ to his adoring fans – has long claimed that money is not a driving force for him.

Irrespective of his client’s ideological stand point, Trbojevic’s manager, Paul Sutton, told Riccio that he understood the brilliant back’s earning potential long before others did.

On a day in 2014 when Trbojevic was playing for the Sea Eagles’ junior representative side, Sutton reportedly spoke to the dynamo’s parents candidly about their son’s ability.

“I turned to Mel and John (Trbojevic’s parents) and said; “He’ll play for NSW.”

Sutton also added that what fans of the game see these days from the electric Eagle is what he has always been producing.

“The football found him back then, just as it does now,” Sutton said.

“He was playing fullback and you know how Darren Lockyer played, he was never shouting and screaming for the footy, the ball just found him.

“That’s Tom.”

Trbojevic’s reported future pay day comes down to the fact that he is able to shine in a myriad of positions – something that Sutton remained effusive in his praise about.

“At fullback he was getting the ball, the same as what he does now — the ball finds him,” he continued.

“He’ll stand out the back and he knows where the ball is going to be. It comes from them playing backyard footy. Always back your mate up and support.

“In the 13-man game, a lot of players don’t play like they’re in the backyard anymore. But Tom, he’s just always around the footy, always backing up, always putting himself in the picture.’’

As ‘Turbo’ remains contracted until the cessation of the 2025 season, no new figures or parchment have been produced yet.

However, when the final hooter sounds four-years into the future, you can be sure that his next deal will be worth a bucket load more than $416.60 a month.