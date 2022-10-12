2021 Dally M medalist and Manly Sea Egals Fullback Tom Trbojevic is reportedly growing unsettled in the northern beaches as Manly Sea Eagles officials have allegedly begun questioning the value of his $1.1 million contract.

While these claims cannot yet be confirmed, it's clear why higher-ups would look twice at his mammoth deal.

Trbojevic has only played 32 games across the last three seasons, including just seven in 2022 as his progress has continually been hampered by injury.

That's not a lot of impact on a team that missed the top eight and is currently smothered with internal struggles, particularly constant reports that their coach Des Hasler will be sacked soon.

The Sydney Morning Herald report claims that Tom is "losing patience" with the club, which has been in disarray since the pride jersey boycott in round 20 this season.

The most intriguing part of the report comes from claims that in 2019, the Trbojevic brothers each wanted a clause in their contract that allowed them to explore their options if Hasler was sacked.

No such clause was ever added, and the brothers extended through 2026 regardless, but it does make the optics even more interesting should Hasler be sacked in the coming days, as everyone thinks he will.

In that case, it might not just be Tom looking to get out but also Jake looking for the exit, and if it's true that certain executives want to free up cap space, they could be gone.

Manly CEO Tony Mestrov told the Herald there is no hidden intention to move either of the brothers on and insisted on keeping them close.

But the drama doesn't end there either, as Hasler is preparing to sue Manly, claiming the way they handled the pride jersey resulted in the side missing the top six, an achievement that would have automatically granted him an extension.

Tom, Jake and Hasler are all contracted to Manly for the 2023 season, and the club has made no official comment regarding any of their futures.