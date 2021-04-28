Tom Dearden’s manager Sam Ayoub has revealed the Broncos did not offer his client a contract extension beyond 2021.

In the wake of his pending move to Townsville, it has been noted that no fight was put up by Brisbane.

The 20-year-old halfback has been seen as one of the most promising in his field, but has made the decision to head north and play for the Cowboys.

“Tom would have stayed at the Broncos for life but they have done nothing but kick him from pillar to post,” Ayoub said to The Courier Mail.

On NRL360, senior reporter Brent Read suggested that Dearden is yet to prove himself as ‘the real deal’, claiming he had ‘not seen seen any evidence that he is going to be superstar’.

‘It’s difficult to guys coming into a losing team and trying to make an impact’ Read continued.

Paul Kent afforded Dearden the benefit of the doubt, explaining that halfbacks generally don’t hit their stride until later in their career.

“They are some pretty strong comments and he [Ayoub] hasn’t missed, but the thing is Tom Dearden 12 months ago was the guy that was going to be the answer,” Kent said.

“Sam Walker had already left after Anthony Seibold told him he thought he was best at fullback.

“I spoke to someone at the club about Dearden who said the problem with all young halves is it takes time to figure out whether they are any good or not.

“Sam Walker, he’s the exception. But most young halves until they hit 22, you’re not sure what they’re going to be. You saw that at the Storm a few years ago.”

Broncos Coach Kevin Walters, is trying a new halves combination this weekend, axing Dearden following confirmation he would be headed to the Cowboys in 2022.