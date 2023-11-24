The Cronulla Sharks have officially locked up the re-signing of Toby Rudolf.

The experienced prop was off-contract at the end of the 2024 seasons and among the best options on the open market in the front row for teams desperate to add depth.

But that won't be the case, with the Sharks confirming on Friday afternoon that he has added two years to his time in the Shire, locking down a contract until at least the end of 2026.

The 81-game NRL player has cemented his position in Cronulla's forward pack and is one of the more important players for coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

Rudolf said the club was becoming a "special place."

"I got here in 2019, this is now my fifth year going into my sixth and I've signed for two more. If you would've asked me at the start of my tenure if I'd be here for almost 10 years I would've said you were dreaming," Rudolf said in a club statement announcing the news.

"It's becoming a special place in my heart. I've been here for my whole NRL career and I'm going to be here for a little bit more of it. If I can finish here that'd be the icing on top. It's a special place and I'm just happy to be a part of it."

The 27-year-old may have only debuted in 2020, but has already become something of a cult hero among fans both for his on-field play and his off-field additions through charity and community work.