Gold Coast Titans young guns Jayden Campbell and Tanah Boyd are nearing their respective possible NRL returns, with both turning out in the QLD Cup on Sunday afternoon for the Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Campbell will almost certainly walk back into the Titans' number one jersey he held before being injured a number of weeks ago.

The young gun played three games to start the season, but has missed the last four weeks.

Jamayne Isaako has served as his replacement after a mid-season switch to the Titans from the Broncos, however, Gold Coast have now lost three straight games (against the Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys) after an unconvincing win in their first game without Campbell over the Wests Tigers in Round 4.

Boyd, on the other hand, played in the opening-round fixture for Gold Coast off the interchange bench against the Parramatta Eels after AJ Brimson was a late scratching.

He was demoted to the QLD Cup the following week and proceeded to break his jaw, returning in yesterday's loss to the Townsville Blackhawks away from home.

Boyd, who was originally named at hooker, played 40 minutes from the bench, making 23 tackles and running the ball twice without making an error or a missed tackle, while Campbell got through all 80 minutes on return from a knee injury, running for 125 metres in a solid outing.

While Campbell's return to the team could be a straight swap for Isaako, Boyd coming back into the side is in far more doubt. The Titans' lack of form may force coach Justin Holbrook to make a change for this week's Round 8 clash with the Penrith Panthers on Friday night though, with Boyd in line to potentially come from the bench in place of Will Smith.

Teams will be confirmed for Round 8 at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday.