Gold Coast Titans veteran Anthony Don has a point to prove – off-contract at the end of the year, he wants to remain at the Titans.

He is seen as a consistent and respected contributor who has scored 77 tries from 130 games.

“I’ve got to prove that I am worthy of staying. That is my main focus,” Don told NRL. com.

“I am not really putting a timeline on it. My body is feeling good at the moment. I feel fresh and young in the mind.

‘I would love to keep playing and stay at the Gold Coast but with the industry we are in you don’t really know what is around the corner.”

During the 2019 season, former coach Garth Brennan was sacked and the club claimed the wooden spoon. Late in the season, Don was dropped. But under new coach Justin Holbrook, he has started to enjoy his football.

“I feel completely rejuvenated under the new coaching system,” Don said.

“Last year everyone was a nit sick of footy and it was a chore to come to training, whereas this year it has been a breath of fresh air.

“I am sure the results will keep on improving.”

The Titians are cautious of a new South Sydney side after two handy inclusions in the team sheet.

“They have got James Robert and Cody Walker coming back and they will be a new team with those two,” Don said.

“We know we are going in as underdogs against a big pack and with Latrell [Mitchell] out the back and other sharp outside backs.”

The improvement of five-eighth Ash Taylor has bolstered the Titans side. He had bounced back after conceding an intercept four-pointer with an loose pass by having a hand in four tries against the West Tigers.

“It was really good to see, especially after the intercept early in the game. Some player can go hiding after that but we all spoke to him and said ‘forget it’,” Don said.

“Moments later he kicked a 40/20 and that was a real momentum changer. It was good to see him play with freedom which is something that he probably been missing for a little bit.

“Ash has been working really hard on his kicking game and that was the perfect kick that allowed me to get a clean jump and catch of the ball [for a try].

“I am really proud of Ash and the work he has been putting it.”