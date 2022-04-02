Gold Coast Titans prop Jarrod Wallace has admitted he is open to a switch for 2023 to the Dolphins if the NRL's newest side come knocking.

Wallace has been on the outer at the Titans to start the year, caught behind a an excellent crop of younger forwards, led by Moeaki Fotuaika, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and former Sydney Rooster Isaac Liu, but backed up by Jaimin Jolliffe and Sam Lisone off the bench.

It has left Wallace and Herman Ese'ese on the outer at the club, with Justin Holbrook calling on Wallace for his first game of the year during the dire Round 4 clash with the Wests Tigers, following Liu testing positive to coronavirus.

Wallace managed 36 minutes off the bench in the clash, putting his best foot forward with 91 metres and 19 tackles without a miss.

Speaking on Triple M Radio, Wallace said it would be a big opportunity to join the Dolphins.

“I’m just trying to get into the Titans team at the moment and be playing footy here and playing consistent footy.” Wallace said.

“The opportunity to go and be able to be a foundation player at the Dolphins would be an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Wallace also spoke out on the chance to play under Wayne Bennett, who he played under in 2015 and 2016 when at the Brisbane Broncos.

Wallace, who has played 178 games, played his junior football on the Gold Coast though and said he would also like to finish his career at the club.

“To go up there and play under Wayne. The heritage that the dolphins already have is outstanding but if I could finish my career off where I started as a 17-year-old in the SG Ball at the Titans would also be fantastic.

“My family are from here so to finish on the Gold Coast would be good. Don’t get me wrong that opportunity at the Dolphins would be pretty cool too.”