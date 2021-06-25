The Gold Coast Titans have agreed to a two-year deal with young playmaker Toby Sexton that will keep the 20-year-old at Parkwood until the completion of 2024.

Although this signing appears insignificant on the surface, it is likely to spell the end of Ash Taylor’s at times turgid spell with the Queensland franchise.

Taylor, 26, first ran out for the Titans in 2016 and made his 100th first-grade appearance for the club earlier this year.

However, as the Titan’s front office have declared that fellow Queensland-born halves Jamal Fogarty, Tannah Boyd and Sexton remain their priority going forward, Taylor appears to have been locked out in the cold.

The Toowoomba product is reported to be on a healthy $1 million contract this season, but once the final Steeden is hurled in anger in 2021, Taylor is set to be without a home for next year.

Sexton is yet to make his NRL debut, but with the club showing faith in his abilities, a maiden run-on start appears around the corner for the former Currumbin Eagle.

The Titans also announced on Friday that centre Patrick Herbert has committed to the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old made his Gold Coast debut this year after crossing from the Warriors and has crossed the chalk on three occasions from 11 starts.