Gold Coast is eyeing out of contract Roosters prop Isaac Liu.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio, the Titans have tabled a three-year deal for the 30-year-old who comes out of contract at the end of the season.

Liu has played 191 first-grade games since making his debut for the Roosters in 2013.

If Liu joins the Titans, they will have one of the most potent forward packs in the league, which includes David Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Mo Fotuaika, Kevin Proctor, Jarrod Wallace and Herman Ese’ese.

Liu joined the Roosters from Gold Coast club Keebra Park and had since represented New Zealand and Samoa.

He has also won two premierships at the Roosters and has become one of their most consistent players, making over 15 appearances in each of his eight seasons in the NRL.