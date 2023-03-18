Former Queensland representative AJ Brimson admits he is ready to return to the State of Origin arena in place of Knights star Kalyn Ponga.

Having suffered his fourth concussion in less than ten months, Ponga's NRL career is uncertain with many believing that he may not return in the immediate future.

As Ponga is expected to miss the first State of Origin game, AJ Brimson has put his hand up to take his position at the back of the field for Queensland.

Replacing Ponga once before in the Queensland team, Brimson is eyeing playing for Queensland once again.

Speaking on SEN, he indicated his interest to start as the Queensland fullback despite currently playing in the halves for the Gold Coast Titans.

"Yeah, obviously, if that was an option this year I'd take it with both hands," the Gold Coast star said.

"I love playing Origin, I think I'm as comfortable as ever being back there (fullback) after a year at six."

"Hopefully, as a mate of Kalyn he can get back out there and play Origin, I thought he was probably unlucky to not get the Wally Lewis medal last year."

Brimson has appeared for Queensland three times in the course of his young career in 2020 and 2021. Making his debut in Game 1, 2020 he was ruled out for the remainder of the series after suffering a foot injury.

He returned to the State of Origin arena once again in 2021, playing two games.

If Ponga is ruled out of the first State of Origin game, Brimson will have to contend with Broncos fullback Reece Walsh.

Walsh had an amazing club debut last week and showed shades of a young Darren Lockyer at fullback.

"Obviously I was very impressed with Reece Walsh's game the other night, so he's another good healthy competition there," he continued.

"I'd love to get back into that arena."