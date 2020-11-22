Michael Gordon has been stood down by the Gold Coast Titans over alleged drug offences.
The 37-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of supplying prohibited drugs and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
He will face trial on December 14.
A Titans statement said Gordon worked as a specialist coach this season and will not be providing any more assistance at the club until further notice.
Police seized cocaine, MDMA and steroids during a search of the property.
Six other people were also arrested for the alleged supply of illicit drugs over the NSW-Queensland boarder.
Prior to his role as a specialist coach, Gordon played 261 games for Penrith, Cronulla, Parramatta, Sydney Roosters and the Titans over 14 seasons.
Caught out & shows this guys true character . What a piece of crap .
Not Flash. surely they have the wrong guy?