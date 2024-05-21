The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have confirmed the addition of two new signings for the upcoming 2024 NRLW season.

After a string of injuries that has seen them lose trio Destiny Mino-Sinapati, Ivana Lolesio, and Chantay Kiria-Ratu to season-ending injuries, the club has welcomed Georgia Sim and Ngatokotoru Arakua to the Titans.

The duo of Sim and Arakua arrived at the club after a standout season in the BMD Premiership, in which they were discovered after several strong performances.

While Sim is yet to register an NRLW appearance, Ngatokotoru Arakua has previously made ten showings for the Brisbane Broncos NRLW (2018), St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW (2019) and Newcastle Knights NRLW (2020) in the competition.

“We've definitely had a tough few weeks with three season-ending injuries, but it's great to be able to bring in players like Georgia and Ngatokotoru who have really excelled in the BMD Premiership,” coach Karyn Murphy said in an announcement.

“Georgia has been extremely impressive in her first season of league since making the move from Rugby 7s with her speed, agility and athleticism among her greatest strengths in the outside backs, which is a position we need depth in given our recent injuries.

“It's also great to see Ngatokotoru back to her best, having been a proven performer in the NRLW in recent years, winning a premiership with the Broncos in 2018 and representing New Zealand and the Cook Islands on the International stage.

“Having scored seven tries in nine appearances as one of Souths Logan's most powerful forwards, her strength will help bolster our forward pack which already feature several representative stars including Shannon Mato and Jess Elliston.”

The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have confirmed that they will begin pre-season training on Monday, June 3, as the season is close to getting underway.