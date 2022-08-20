One of the Gold Coast Titans’ biggest names is facing a half-a-million dollar pay cut as the club formulates an extension offer.

Back-row marquee David Fifita is off-contract next year and can begin testing his worth come November 1, but the Sunday Mail reports the Titans want to retain his services until 2025.

Next year is the last of Fifita’s high-priced $3 million contract, the deal which saw him become the game’s highest-paid forward and the eighth highest-paid star in the game.

Though he’s shown moments of brilliance throughout the season, injury issues and inconsistencies in form mean Fifita will be unlikely to attract that kind of money in a new deal, with the Titans expected to offer a two-year deal worth approximately $750,000 a season – for a total pay cut of half-a-million dollars.

While the price is reported to be in line with the position he plays, there are fears that a weakened offer may leave room for other clubs, like the Dolphins, to make their own play when November rolls around.

Fifita has recently secured new management and claims he’s not rushing into a decision.

“I’ve still got next year, I’m still here,” he told Sunday Sport.

“We’ll talk about that next year. We’ve had those discussions, it’s for my manager to do the talking.”

The Titans have already locked up a number of talented youngsters including Erin Clark, Beau Fermor and Tanah Boyd. In recent weeks Fifita has heaped praise upon Boyd, who he played Schoolboy footy with at renowned Gold Coast school Keebra Park High.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook has claimed he expects a Fifita decision before the free agency deadline arrives.

“I think there’ll be a decision before then,” the coach said.

“That’s still a fair way away. Dave just wants to get back to playing well and we’ll give him that opportunity.

“He’s working really hard. He’s getting through a mountain of defence every week and his carries have been good. He’s getting better every week.