The Gold Coast Titans could be without two stars in the coming weeks, with Phillip Sami and Moeaki Fotuaika both sent for scans on injuries on Monday.

Sami was taken from the field during the 73rd minute with a knee injury, and while Fotuaika finished the game, a club statement said that he has since been hampered by a left ankle injury.

"High performance manager Klint Hoare confirmed the pair are currently being assessed with a further diagnosis to be determined in the next 24 hours," the club statement read.

Sami, who has recently been lining up in the centres to accommodate both Corey Thompson and Jamayne Isaako in the side, has been in strong form for the Gold Coast, while Fotuaika is a leading front rower.

That news comes with the positive though of David Fifita's impending return, with the club releasing a statement on Monday afternoon suggesting he could play this weekend.

Brian Kelly is also due to be back for the Titans having recovered from the flu. That will make him available for selection.

"In positive news, David Fifita will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness on Wednesday, returning from an MCL injury; whilst Brian Kelly has fully recovered from the flu and will come into calculations for selection in Friday's night's Indigenous Round matchup against the Brisbane Broncos," the statement read.

It's tipped that Sami could be replaced in a straight swap by Kelly, allowing Esan Marsters to hold his spot, while David Fifita should be the replacement for Foutaika if he can't play, with Isaac Liu moving back to the front row and Fifita coming back into the starting side. If Fifita fails to prove his fitness, then either Sam Lisone or Herman Ese'ese would start, with Jaimin Jolliffe joining the bench.

The team for this week's Round 12 clash with the Brisbane Broncos will be named at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday.