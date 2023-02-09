The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that recruit Chris Randall will miss the first round of pre-season trials due to a hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old was picked at hooker for Sunday's pre-season challenge match against the Brisbane Broncos but has been ruled out after failing to finish training on Wednesday.

Despite the disappointment of missing an early hit out in his new colours, Randall is expected to be available for selection again in Round 1.

Randall joined the Titans after 29 games with Newcastle, joining during the off-season in a swap deal with winger Greg Marzhew.

He joins the Titans as a backup option for Sam Verrills at dummy half, alongside Erin Clark.

Expect Clark, who was selected on Wednesday to play lock forward, to shift into the number nine jersey.

The Titans' have also revealed injury concerns for another recruit after Aaron Schoupp left training on Wednesday night due to a cut.

Schoupp has been cleared to play and is set to partner with exciting wing prospect Alofiana Khan-Pereira ahead of his rookie NRL season.