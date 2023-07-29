Just 48 hours after locking up winger Phillip Sami on a new deal, the Titans have confirmed a three-year extension for experienced centre Brian Kelly.

The centre, who was off-contract at the end of this season, will now be based at Robina until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

As it stands, Kelly has 140 games under his belt, and the new contract could see him go past 200 NRL games, with all but 47 of those coming for the Titans after he made the switch from the Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2019 season.

A picture of consistency for the club, Kelly has been involved in a vast majority of games since he made the switch, scoring 38 tries for the club to date.

His 2023 form has seen 5 tries in 15 games, with another 7 try assists, while Kelly is also averaging 146 metres per game.

Standing as one of the club's quiet achievers, his performances often being overshadowed by the likes of AJ Brimson, Tino Fa'asuamalaeaui, Kieran Foran and David Fifita, Kelly holds an important standing for the club and will link up with Des Hasler next year - Hasler missed being apart of Kelly's career by a single season at the Sea Eagles after he returned for his second stint on the Northern Beaches in 2019.

Interim coach Jim Lenihan said Kelly is a valued part of the Titans squad.

“Brian is a Northern Rivers boy, he is a local junior and he has been a valued member of our club for a long time now,” Lenihan said in a club statement.

“A few years ago Brian won the Paul Broughton Medal as our club champion and he's showed just how dangerous he can be.

“He's approaching 150 NRL games and he's becoming one of the senior members of our side.

“Brian has also had a big impact off the field and has been recognised for his work, especially culturally as a proud Bundjalung man and was acknowledged for his ongoing contributions with the Preston Award in 2022.”

The signing means the Titans now have 29 names locked into their 2024 roster despite their only signing from outside the club being Brisbane Broncos forward Keenan Palasia.

RELATED: Titans squad for 2024

Kelly will likely maintain his spot in the centres for the Titans next season, leaving the likes of Treymain Spry and Aaron Schoupp fighting for minutes.

As it stands, all of AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (player options and club clause pending), David Fifita (contract clause pending), Jaimin Jolliffe, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Keano Kini, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami and Sam Verrills have re-signed with the Titans until the end of 2026, giving the club plenty of stability moving forward.