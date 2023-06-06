Titans forward David Fifita will miss the club's Round 15 clash against the Wests Tigers as he has presented delayed concussion symptoms.

After passing a HIA last Wednesday during Game 1 of Origin, Fifita returned back to the field. However, the back-rower was cleared to return back to club footy on Saturday against the Rabbitohs.

It was after this game Fifita presented delayed concussion symptoms.

Given the short five-day turnaround, the Titans have made a precautionary decision to rest Fifita this week, so he doesn't have to play three games in less than eight days.

Thankfully for Queensland Origin fans, the delayed concussion will not rule him out of Game 2.

He will be available for the club after next weekend's bye and for Queensland, a statement provided by the club said.