The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed both David Fifita and Jayden Campbell are on track for an NRL return somewhere between Round 4 and Round 6.

The duo were both ruled out of the opening weeks of the season with injuries during the pre-season, with it quickly becoming apparent both would miss the first month.

It was tipped originally they wouldn't be available until at least Round 5, however, Fifita (partial pec tear) and Campbell (dislocated patella) have returned to team training, being integrated over the last fortnight.

That leaves the duo potentially in line for a return ahead of schedule in Round 4, although both will miss at least the first three weeks of the season. Still, even that isn't as costly as it could be given the Titans have a bye in Round 2.

The Titans play the St George Illawarra Dragons in the season-opener, and the Canterbury Bulldogs on the road in Round 3. Fifita and Campbell may be a chance of returning in Round 4 against the Dolphins at home, or in Round 5 away against the Cowboys. In the worst case, the Canberra Raiders clash on the road in Round 6 looms as their return.

Meanwhile, the Titans have also confirmed AJ Brimson is expected to play this weekend. He has been named to play the Dragons and has been progressing through concussion protocols after sustaining one against the Parramatta Eels during the pre-season challenge.

It comes with Brimson preparing for a shift into the centres this year where he has been named for this weekend, with Keano Kini getting the first crack at fullback.

Meanwhile, youngster Ben Liyou is also set to return through reserve grade over the next month as he returns from an ACL injury that ruled him out of most of the 2023 season.