Replacing the injured Kieran Foran this week, Toby Sexton is ready to step up in his absence against the Dragons on Sunday.

Sexton will play in the five-eighth position after Foran endured a calf strain in Round 4.

Partnering alongside Tanah Boyd, it will be a new-look halves pairing for the Titans.

Yet to play a game this season, the 22-year-old has stated he is in the best mental form of his career speaking to the AAP.

"I will be ready to step up for 'Foz'. I am in the best head space and I know I will be confident enough to do the job and take the opportunity," Sexton said to the AAP.

"I'm enjoying my footy at the moment and it has been a great environment at Tweed Heads, which has made it an easy transition. I am good to go."

"Foz has has been unreal for me as a senior player mentor in my position this year too. I didn't have that guidance last year when I was struggling."

Despite not playing yet this season, Sexton has appeared in 23 games for the Titans with 19 of those occurring last season.

Still young he will be a player to watch in the future when he is older and fully developed.

Helping Sexton become the best player he can be is Brad Davis. The current assistant coach is a former Australian Schoolboys coach who coached Sexton.

"I am doing that well this year. Our assistant coach Brad Davis has been enormous for me. He coached me back at Palm Beach Currumbin High, and I go to him for advice or with video on my game."

"Brad was a halfback himself and his footy IQ is through the roof. He is a thinker about the game and I am as well."

"If he has got something on his mind he won't hold back, which I really admire."