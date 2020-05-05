Gold Coast player Bryce Cartwright has been questioned by the NRL after refusing to receive a flu shot, reports Fox Sports.

With the NRL set to return on May 28, the league has put in place extensive protocols for clubs and players to follow to ensure play can continue amongst the coronavirus pandemic.

One of these protocols is every player receiving a flu shot, which will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading through the competition.

Cartwright and his wife identify as anti-vaxxers and have shared their views in public in the past. Due to this, Cartwright has allegedly told Titans staff on Monday he would refuse the vaccination.

The NRL has the power to suspend Cartwright from training and playing if he does not receive the shot.

There are fears that if one player tests positive, the competition might be shut down.

This comes after South Sydney players Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight as well as Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson were all sent for tests on Monday.

All four tests have returned as negative, as well as Warriors player Nathaniel Roach, who was left in New Zealand on Sunday after being refused to board the club’s plane to Australia.