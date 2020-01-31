The Gold Coast Titans look set to be without Ryan James for 2020 after the star forward likely suffering an ACL injury at training on Friday.
Ryan’s 2019 season was cut short after injuring his knee in the Round 6 match against Newcastle Knights last year.
The Titans have now released a statement confirming the forward suffered a collision injury to the same knee while training this morning.
“Further scans and testing will be required to get a more accurate picture around Ryan’s process from here as far as treatment, recovery and rehabilitation,” said Titans Head of Performance and Culture Mal Meninga in a club statement.
“Everyone at the Titans shared Ryan’s pain today. He is obviously a hugely popular part of this Club, and earned even more respect with the positive way he applied himself to his recovery from the original injury last year, without ever once getting down or feeling sorry for himself.
“We all desperately wanted Ryan to be back on the field and back to his best this season – a goal he had set himself, and deserved to achieve. This news is obviously devastating to Ryan and his family, but also to his friends and colleagues here at the Titans.”
James will now be sent for further scans and the Titans won’t be making further comments until the results are known.
I feel for him, the club, their supporters.
That’s just seriously unlucky. I can only hope it’s not as bad as feared.
Terrible news for James if it’s true. Poor GC can’t take a trick
The Titans continue to struggle despite being a good honest club. I feel for them and do hope there fortunes improve.
He is always injured. What a F* waste of time and money.
I guess he definately won’t be singing the national anthem now.
testing times for sure. First of all to Ryan James, I feel bad for the bloke. Honestly speaking he’s a great humble man, has done a lot for the coast, in particular he gets out to schools and does a lot of work with the indigenous communities.
As for this year now, gee it’s going to be tough. Let’s be realistic, anything above the spoon will be success. I’m going to rant on here a bit but there is such little hope for my club at the moment at sucks. It’s nearly impossible to compete with bigger clubs, the TPA figures released last year showed that (Titans had the lowest TPA’s.) What keeps supporters going is the hope that the club will turn things around, but we don’t have that. Despite all the idiots who continuously claim GC have no fans, we do. We are ready and waiting to cheer on a successful team. All the time I see people say “they have no supporters”. Have a look at 2009/2010, our only winning seasons. Specifically speaking watch the highlights for the finals game against the Broncos at Robina, the Stadium was packed like it was throughout those 2 years. 540,000 people live here. Supporters are here, ready and waiting for success, we just don’t have a team/management/administration that seem capable of delivering that to the coast.
Just read an article this morning saying he was at a point he felt his knee was 100% and nearing when he didn’t even need to think about it and was back full training and was pushing to get fit for all stars match. Clearly this injury has been mismanaged and pushed too far too soon thanks I was looking forward to see James returning as a middle forward. This reocurrance is going to test Darks mental strength I hope he recovers well bad timing as I think he’s off contract this season this is going to destroy his earning capability he’s currently on 700k and 29 this year. I personally wouldn’t sign a 29 year old coming off 2 acls consecutively on the same knee. Or do a Bunnies Burgess resign him injured then medically retire him. We really need Tino early now but Bellamy is a smart operator and won’t allow that. Please Craig give us a bone.
Shocking news, feel terribly sorry for James. Gives him an entire season now to memorize his verse for this years grand final. I hope they let him redeem himself from last seasons disastrous attempt.
Anyway this misfortune will only make the Gold Coast Titans more determined not to release Arrow early from his contract to my beloved South Sydney forward inept Rabbitohs. Arrow is now even more vitally important for the Titans than ever.
Off topic , but how average was George Burgess in his Wigan debut yesterday ?
Looked like he wanted to be back at the bunnies.
IsDon and Titans2012…this sucks fellas, know EXaCTLY how you guys feel..before a single tackle has even been effected in 2020. Hope RJ makes a speedy recovery…poor bugger
Poor bugger. Just can’t catch a break.
Wouldn’t surprise me at all if he announced his retirement.
Very unfortunate and hope can recover in time for a few end of season games and a solid off season for next year.
An excellent forward with form good enough for more NRL beyond 2020.
A shame about Ryan James.
isdonisgood
February 1, 2020 at 3:07 pm
“Pi$$ off with your rooster rabbit complete and absolute utter dribble”
With Ryan out, Arrow still a chance to Souths this year.
Highly unlikely almost impossible to see Arrow being released losing Dark I think cements that. I have a worry about a medical retirement would a shame to see him go out like that.
I’ve not known a player to return from back to back acls on the same knee is it even possible. I would like an educated response which is highly unlikely on this site. I’ll probably just get an unwarranted history lesson that I’ve heard all before about Rabbits and Roosters.
I hope Arrow stays for the season.
As for poor old James, tragic blow for the Titans, I hope this doesn’t derail the season. Would like to see a changing of the guard and some fresh faces in the eight.
There have been players return from back to back acl injuries but the players that do are usually much younger and when they return they almost never hit the level people thought they would.
Players like Jordan Kahu and Tautau Moga are names that jump to my head when it comes to young players who were touted as potential superstars that have had there careers cut down to your average NRL player from consistent knee injuries.
The problem with Ryan James is that these injuries are in his prime and the time he returns is when most middles careers starting going down the hill instead of up. While Ryan James seems like a top guy and when in form a devastating forward, injuries like acl this late in his career are as close to career ending g as your going to get.
Warriorsemg very true regarding RJ but can see him around 2-3 more years, hoping.
Yeah warriors I thought as much but I know Titans have there altitude training room that people travel from afar for injury recovery apparently depleting oxygen levels speeds up recovery.
isdonisgood.
Kev, Gutho is younger but hope RJ can return . Still much to offer.
Apparently Titans have offered Liam Knight a 3yr contract
https://www.theage.com.au/sport/nrl/arrow-little-hope-of-shooting-through-after-james-shattering-injury-20200201-p53wuu.html
I thought RJ was younger than 29.
Seeing as this is his 3 ACL I definitely see him retiring from the game.
There is no way in hell that Souths will get Arrow this year now 🤜🤜🤜🤜👎
@titans2012
