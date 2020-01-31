The Gold Coast Titans look set to be without Ryan James for 2020 after the star forward likely suffering an ACL injury at training on Friday.

Ryan’s 2019 season was cut short after injuring his knee in the Round 6 match against Newcastle Knights last year.

The Titans have now released a statement confirming the forward suffered a collision injury to the same knee while training this morning.

“Further scans and testing will be required to get a more accurate picture around Ryan’s process from here as far as treatment, recovery and rehabilitation,” said Titans Head of Performance and Culture Mal Meninga in a club statement.

“Everyone at the Titans shared Ryan’s pain today. He is obviously a hugely popular part of this Club, and earned even more respect with the positive way he applied himself to his recovery from the original injury last year, without ever once getting down or feeling sorry for himself.

“We all desperately wanted Ryan to be back on the field and back to his best this season – a goal he had set himself, and deserved to achieve. This news is obviously devastating to Ryan and his family, but also to his friends and colleagues here at the Titans.”

James will now be sent for further scans and the Titans won’t be making further comments until the results are known.