The Gold Coast Titans have announced the signing of Will Smith for 2022 and 2023.

The news was first reported this morning, and it was anticipated that Smith would only be targeted by the Titans on a one-year deal.

However, the announcement on Friday afternoon will see him join the Robina-based club for a period of at least two years.

The versatile utility, who stood in as captain during Round 25 for the Parramatta Eels this season when coach Brad Arthur rested most of his starting 17, will bring a wealth of experience to the Titans.

It's likely he will be used as something of a replacement for departing utility Tyrone Peachey, who was let go by the Titans and has since signed a contract with the Wests Tigers.

Smith has 75 NRL appearances to his name, and his leadership will also serve as valuable mentoring tools for young halves in the club including Toby Sexton and Tanah Boyd.

The need for experience came following the club releasing both Ashley Taylor (now on a train and trial deal with the New Zealand Warriors) and Jamal Fogarty (who has signed a three-year deal with the Canberra Raiders).

His 75 NRL games have come as a result of perseverance at both the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels, and coach Justin Holbrook said he would be a valuable signing.

“Will is an exciting player that has shown what he can do at NRL level,” Holbrook said.

“He has the talent to cover a number of spots and has shown through his career that he can slot in almost anywhere on-field.

“Will was a big part of the Eels push into finals this year and we’re excited that he will being his skills and experience into our squad for 2022.”

Smith will link up with the Titans at the start of pre-season in November.