The Gold Coast Titans have received a shot in the arm after locking away try-scoring machine Alofiana Khan-Pereira on a three-year deal.

The Glitter Strip franchise announced on Sunday that the 21-year-old had agreed to terms on a contract that will keep him at Parkwood until the cessation of the 2026 season.

With eight tries in nine outings so far this season, Khan-Pereira has proven a deadly threat for Justin Holbrook's men. And with a future in blue and gold sewn up for the long-term, the flying back now joins Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, David Fifita, AJ Brimson, Beau Fermor and Keano Kini as the franchise's most tightly locked-away pieces.

Speaking in the wake of Khan-Pereira putting pen to paper, Holbrook claimed the local talent was exactly the kind of player the club was keen to spruik.

“Lofi is a player that has come through our pathway system and has now graduated into our NRL side and these are exactly the types of players we want to keep on the Coast,” Holbrook told Titans Media.

“We want local juniors aspiring to be the next Alofiana Khan-Pereira, starting their footy on the Coast and moving through school into our NRL system.

“Lofi has really worked on his game and it's his hard work that has earned him this extension.

“He's still only young and has plenty to learn, but I think everyone has seen the potential he has and I'm really excited to see what he can produce in a Titans jersey over the next three seasons.

“We've got a really good group of core players now locked away long term and that's a great thing for us as a club to allow us to continue to build towards sustained success.”

Though Khan-Pereira failed to trouble the scorers against the Dolphins in Round 8, the burgeoning back bounced back against Manly on Saturday, crossing the line twice during the Titans' 14-point win at Brookvale.

The youngster's pair of four-pointers marked his fourth brace of the young season.