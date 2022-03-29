The Gold Coast Titans have been forced to field a heavily changed team for their Round 4 clash with the Wests Tigers.

All of Jayden Campbell, Phillip Sami and Herman Ese'ese will miss out on the clash, with the former injured and the later duo testing positive to coronavirus.

While Ese'ese is yet to take the field this year for Justin Holbrook's side, he has been close to the side on each occasion.

Sami, on the other hand, has played on the wing for Holbrook and is clearly in the Titans best 17, with his positive coronavirus result enough to see the experienced winger ruled out.

The Titans have received a timely shot to the arm though, with Corey Thompson to make his return to the side.

Thompson has missed the opening weeks of the season due to a hand injury, and while it was thought based on a Monday afternoon update that the former Tiger needed more time before returning, he has been named.

Campbell, on the other hand, will miss the game through a rib cartilage injury.

After a wait for MRI scan results, it has been revealed that the injury will take more than the five days between games to heal, with the club now hopeful the young fullback will return in Round 5 against the Parramatta Eels.

The Titans have confirmed he will be replaced by former Bronco Jamayne Isaako, who plays his first game for the club in allowing AJ Brimson to remain in the halves.

Youngster Sosefo Fifita has been named amongst the reserves, and will likely come into the side if Thompson is unable to play.