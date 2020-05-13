The clock is ticking for anti-vaxxers Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly if they want to play for the Gold Coast Titans this season.

The Titans have given the pair until this Thursday to see if they will get their flu-shot to train and play for the Gold Coast club, otherwise they will remain stood down.

Currently, the Queensland Government has implemented a strict ‘no jab, no play’ policy, which means that any athlete that does not take the vaccine can not train or play in the state.

Both Cartwright and Kelly have been stood down by the Titans due to them not taking part in the vaccine due to their beliefs, and may even go without pay after April if they are still in the same position.

The Titans released a statement on Tuesday night giving Cartwright and Kelly a deadline.

“The Gold Coast Titans have made formal requests to Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly to obtain up-to-date influenza and, as required, pneumococcal vaccinations.

“Doing so will enable each player to meet the requirements of the Queensland State Government’s protocols allowing Queensland-based NRL Clubs to train and play.

“In turn, this will allow both players to resume training and to play with the Titans when the NRL Telstra Premiership resumes on May 28.

“Both players have been asked to notify the Club of their agreement with this direction by Thursday 14 May.”