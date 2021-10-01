Powerful middle third option Sam Lisone has signed a long-term extension to park on the Gold Coast until at least the end of 2023.

The contract is until the end of 2024, however, the final year is an option in the club's favour.

Originally off-contract at the end of 2022 and, as a result, free to negotiate with other clubs, Lisone has signed a two-year extension to stay in south east Queensland.

Starting his career at the New Zealand Warriors with a 2015 debut, Lisone has always impressed with his strong ball-running. He shifted to the Titans at the beginning of 2020, playing 18 games out of 20 last season, before making another 16 appearances in 2021.

While he doesn't play enormous minutes, his numbers are still healthy, and he defends brilliantly, tackling at almost 96 per cent.

SAM LISONE

Prop Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 64.1

All Run Metres 0.6

Tackle Breaks 0.1

Offloads

The 27-year-old spent all of his time this season coming off the bench for Justin Holbrook's outfit. Holbrook said Lisone would play an important role in the future development of the club.

“Sam brings plenty to our squad and I’m thrilled that he has decided to commit to the Titans long-term," Lisone said.

“He is a leader among our squad and the impact and energy that he brings is extremely important.

“Sam’s experience is also vital to compliment our exciting group of young forwards.”

Lisone will likely continue to play a likely backup role throughout the 2022 season behind starting middle forward trio Jarrod Wallace, Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, while Isaac Liu also joins the club, which could well relegate Wallace to the bench.